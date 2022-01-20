Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office activates Winter Care program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Sheriff has activated the transportation and prescription pick-up portion of the Winter Care Program.

When this program is activated, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office provides the following services:



Travel to and from work for healthcare workers

Travel to and from critical medical appointments

Pick-up of emergent prescription medications

Welfare checks for the city's most vulnerable

Distribution of winter coats and blankets

If you, or someone you know, are in need of this help, call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at (859)252-1771 and ask for Winter Care.