Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office activates Winter Care program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Sheriff has activated the transportation and prescription pick-up portion of the Winter Care Program.
When this program is activated, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office provides the following services:
- Travel to and from work for healthcare workers
- Travel to and from critical medical appointments
- Pick-up of emergent prescription medications
- Welfare checks for the city's most vulnerable
- Distribution of winter coats and blankets
If you, or someone you know, are in need of this help, call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at (859)252-1771 and ask for Winter Care.
