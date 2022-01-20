Watch
Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office activates Winter Care program

Alex Barber/LEX 18 Photojournalist
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 05:39:30-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Sheriff has activated the transportation and prescription pick-up portion of the Winter Care Program.

When this program is activated, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office provides the following services:

  • Travel to and from work for healthcare workers
  • Travel to and from critical medical appointments
  • Pick-up of emergent prescription medications
  • Welfare checks for the city's most vulnerable
  • Distribution of winter coats and blankets

If you, or someone you know, are in need of this help, call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at (859)252-1771 and ask for Winter Care.

