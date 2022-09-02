Fayette Commonwealth's Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn stepping down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette Commonwealth Attorney has announced that they will be stepping down at the end of September.

In an email to LEX 18, Lou Anna Red Corn said she would be stepping down from her position on September 30th.

Red Corn joined the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney in 1987 and was appointed Commonwealth's Attorney in 2016. She was elected to a six-year term in 2018.

She is the first female Commonwealth Attorney for Lexington. She is also a member of the Osage Nation and the first Native American to serve as a Commonwealth's Attorney in Kentucky.

Red Corn was awarded the Commonwealth's Attorney of the Year in 2020.