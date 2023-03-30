Fayette County among Ky. school boards suing Facebook, TikTok, others

(LEX 18) — The Fayette County Board of Education and the Clark County Board of Education were among a number of Kentucky school boards to file federal lawsuits Thursday against multiple social media companies alleging that social media has negatively affected children.

Similar lawsuits were filed by Jefferson County Public Schools and other school districts across Kentucky.

The lawsuit alleges that “millions of youth have become excessive and problematic users of social media,” that research has confirmed the harmful effects, and that America’s children are facing a mental health crisis as a result.

The lawsuit also accuses the defendants of intentionally marketing their sites to children.

The defendants named in the lawsuits are:

