Fayette County Board of Education to acquire land for Rise STEM Academy for Girls

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Board of Education has taken formal action to acquire land for Rise STEM Academy for Girls through eminent domain, according to a release from Fayette County Public Schools.

The release states that FCPS needs around .1759 acres adjacent to the academy located on 2160 Versailles Road.

According to the release, this decision follows months of negotiations and does not involve any homes but only portions of back yards.

In the release, FCPS notes the following about eminent domain:

"Eminent domain is a legal process that allows public entities to acquire private property for public use, with compensation provided to the property owner as determined by law. The district has engaged in good-faith negotiations with the property owner(s) and will continue to work within all legal requirements to ensure fair treatment as we seek to settle this without legal action. Eminent domain is a measure of last resort; it is sometimes necessary to meet the long-term needs for our students and community."