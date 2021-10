LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner was called to a parking garage on Short Street Monday night.

LEX 18

An investigation appears to be underway, the garage and street have been blocked off by police.

Coroner’s van is here on Short Street downtown. Street is shut down. Seems like investigation is focused in/around parking garage. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/9Z98IXq0My — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) October 26, 2021

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.