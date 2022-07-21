Watch Now
News

Actions

Fayette County Coroner identifies two people who in vehicle collision on Delong Road

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 07:18:04-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the two people who died in a vehicle collision on Delong Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

John Mitchell Potter II, 32, and Shelby A. Stoker, 24, both died of blunt trauma injuries due to a motor vehicle collision with a fixed object, according to the coroner. They were both pronounced dead at the scene on Delong Road near Colliver Lane, which is nearby Armstrong Mill Road.

Police said the vehicle was found partially submerged in a body of water and it appeared to have left the roadway at some point.

Lexington Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!