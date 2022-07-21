LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the two people who died in a vehicle collision on Delong Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

John Mitchell Potter II, 32, and Shelby A. Stoker, 24, both died of blunt trauma injuries due to a motor vehicle collision with a fixed object, according to the coroner. They were both pronounced dead at the scene on Delong Road near Colliver Lane, which is nearby Armstrong Mill Road.

Police said the vehicle was found partially submerged in a body of water and it appeared to have left the roadway at some point.

Lexington Police Department is investigating the incident.

