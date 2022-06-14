Fayette County Council passes $473 million budget

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government passed a $473 million budget during a council work session Tuesday.

The vote, which took place after the second reading for the FY2023 budget, was 12-2.

Councilmembers Richard Moloney and David Kloiber broke with their colleagues by voting against it.

"This particular roadmap doesn't appear to have a very clear path to the future," said Kloiber, who is running for mayor against Mayor Linda Gorton.

Mayor Gorton unveiled her budget proposal in April, touting it as a large investment in public safety.

"Public safety is the number one foundation for a safe community," Mayor Gorton said at the time. "So that's what this is about. And we have to keep it up."