Fayette County deputy constable pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County deputy constable has pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse charges.

Danny Prater is a deputy for First District Constable Wade McNabb. The charges stem from an allegation that Prater kissed and grabbed a woman at an apartment complex he was patrolling.

A temporary interpersonal protective order against Prater was issued by a Fayette County Circuit judge on October 8.

According to the petition, the woman said that the constables provide security for the complex, including Prater. She said that Prater approached her outside her home, took her phone, and added his number to her phone contacts. According to the court record, as she walked away, Prater allegedly smacked her bottom as she walked away to talk to a friend and continued to follow her.

The woman also claims Prater picked her up and kissed her. She says he was wearing his deputy constable uniform and using his constable car at the time.

In the petition, the woman claims she denied multiple verbal advances from Prater and he proceeded to text her "sexual-like messages." She says she left her home, and went to a public place, and called 911.

"I was so scared and didn't know what to do because he was a constable," she wrote in the petition. "I am terrified he will come back to my house while on duty."

In the order signed by Judge Kathy Stein, Prater must remain 500 feet away from the woman's apartment complex.

Prater's next court date will be Friday, October 29.