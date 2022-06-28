Watch Now
Fayette County Health Department announces free Moderna vaccines for ages 6 months to 5 years

Jenny Kane/AP
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 10:49:34-04

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced the Moderna vaccine for ages six months to five years is available by same-day appointment, starting Wednesday, June 29.

A legal guardian must be present at the time of the first dose. A second dose will be given after four weeks during another appointment.

All shots will take place at the health department's clinic at 650 Newtown Pike every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. COVID-19 vaccines for ages five and older are also available.

Call 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment. Learn more about the vaccine and potential side effects from the American Academy of Pediatrics here: https://bit.ly/3HVqGg5

