Fayette County judge rules against police union, says Lexington can ban no-knock warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ruled against a police union in a lawsuit that sought to stop a ban on no-knock warrants in Kentucky’s second-largest city.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a Fayette County judge agreed on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the local police union. The union said in the lawsuit that banning the warrants is unsafe and the organization has the right to bargain on behalf of Lexington officers over changes that affect officers’ “health and safety.”

Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell said elected officials had the right to enact public policies without bargaining. Local representatives said the FOP may appeal the decision.