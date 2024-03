LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Public Schools school board announced the class of 2024 graduation schedule on Monday.

The graduations will take place at Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31.

The full schedule is below:

Thursday, May 30:



10 a.m. — Lafayette

2 p.m. — Dunbar

6 p.m. — Tates Creek

Friday, May 31: