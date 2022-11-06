Fayette County Public Schools closed due to illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools just announced they will be closed on Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness among staff and students.

This makes at least the 20th Kentucky school district to close due to illness.

According to FCPS, this will include all afternoon and evening student activities as well, but adult activities will be at the principal's discretion.

During the two-day break, FCPS plans to have their custodial staff do a deep cleaning of all campuses and facilities.

Due to Election Day on Tuesday, November 8, schools were already scheduled to be closed.