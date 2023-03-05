Fayette County Public Schools closed Monday due to storm damage

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 6 due to the storm damage around Lexington.

ANNOUNCEMENT: All Fayette County Public Schools will remain closed on Monday, March 6, 2023, due to conditions in our community and on our campuses caused by Friday’s historic weather event. #FCPSKY pic.twitter.com/HOpJBIGT3f — Fayette County Public Schools (@FCPSKY) March 5, 2023

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins released the following statement on Sunday night:

At this time, we have at least 21 schools that either have no electricity, internet service outages, damage to their facility needing repair before reentry, power lines down in the area, or trees and debris preventing access to their campuses. Road and sidewalk conditions in many areas remain unsafe for travel, and with more than a fifth of the households in Lexington-Fayette County still without power, we do not have adequate staffing to cover classrooms, bus routes, and cafeterias.

Liggins also mentioned that Kentucky Utilities is prioritizing the restoration of power in schools and is hopeful that FCPS will return to their normal schedule soon.