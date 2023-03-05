Watch Now
Fayette County Public Schools closed Monday due to storm damage

David Goldman/AP
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 05, 2023
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 6 due to the storm damage around Lexington.

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins released the following statement on Sunday night:

At this time, we have at least 21 schools that either have no electricity, internet service outages, damage to their facility needing repair before reentry, power lines down in the area, or trees and debris preventing access to their campuses. Road and sidewalk conditions in many areas remain unsafe for travel, and with more than a fifth of the households in Lexington-Fayette County still without power, we do not have adequate staffing to cover classrooms, bus routes, and cafeterias.

Liggins also mentioned that Kentucky Utilities is prioritizing the restoration of power in schools and is hopeful that FCPS will return to their normal schedule soon.

