Fayette County Public Schools to discuss masking policy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During last week's special session in Frankfort, the General Assembly passed bills that ban statewide mask mandates from the Kentucky Board of Education.

GOP lawmakers argued that masking decisions should be made on the local level, which means each school district is now able to make its own decision.

In Fayette County, the school mask mandate is still in effect, but FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy says the board could take action to codify their guidelines which have been in place since the beginning of the school year.

"We as a district remain committed to doing what is right for our children, staff, and families. That has not changed and that will not change," said Murphy, during a Zoom call with LEX 18.

Last week, legislature also passed a bill addressing remote learning days. That bill allows for 20 remote learning days for each district through the end of the school year, but must be targeted to specific classrooms, grades, or schools, and not an entire district.

Murphy says for a district the size of Fayette County that is a concern. Murphy also told LEX 18 that he wishes the General Assembly had given districts more tools to use against the pandemic.

The school board work session is happening at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 13.