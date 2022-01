LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools will have an NTI Weather Day on Tuesday, January 18.

The district cites unsafe road conditions caused by this weekend's winter storm as the reason.

Officials say students should use their Chromebook to participate in the activities outlined by their teacher. For more information, please visit www.fcps.net/weather [fcps.net].

