Fayette County Public Schools to host substitute teacher & paraeducator job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is hosting a job fair to recruit additional substitute teachers and paraeducators from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28.

Applicants can visit the John D. Price Administration Building to learn more about open positions and benefits, receive application assistance, and complete on-site interviews.

Interested substitutes must provide proof of 64 college credit hours and a 2.5 GPA.

Interested paraeducators must provide proof of 48 college credit hours or pass a paraeducator exam.

Applicants should bring their proof of identification, social security card, high school diploma or college transcript, and any relevant certifications.

John D. Price Administration Building is located at 450 Park Place.