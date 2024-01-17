Fayette County Public Schools will have NTI day on Thursday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the road and weather conditions, Fayette County Public Schools will have an NTI day on Thursday, January 18.

FCPS says in a statement:

Despite the hard work of city road crews, our transportation department has canvassed the community and determined that roughly 60 percent of our school bus routes remain unsafe for our buses to navigate.



Additionally, the extreme temperatures over the past two days have caused some intermittent issues with heating in some of our schools and classrooms. Lastly, weather forecasts, predicting the next round of snow to begin during afternoon dismissal, also played a role in this decision.

