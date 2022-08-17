Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports first confirmed case of monkeypox

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County has its first confirmed case of monkeypox, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Health officials say they are working with the patient, medical providers, and any possible contacts this person may have made.

There have been 15 total cases in Kentucky so far, according to the CDC. The CDC says there have also been 12,689 confirmed monkeypox cases across the United States.

On Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic. You do not have to be a Fayette County resident to receive the vaccine.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.