Fayette County School Board amends 2022-23 instructional calendar

Posted at 9:47 PM, Feb 28, 2022
(LEX 18) — The Fayette County School Board has unanimously approved an amended version of the 2022-23 instructional calendar.

The change now makes fall break a week-long, from October 3 to Oct. 7, 2022.

The last day of the school year will now be May 26, 2023.

