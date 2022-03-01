Fayette County School Board amends 2022-23 instructional calendar

(LEX 18) — The Fayette County School Board has unanimously approved an amended version of the 2022-23 instructional calendar.
The change now makes fall break a week-long, from October 3 to Oct. 7, 2022.
The last day of the school year will now be May 26, 2023.
