Fayette County Schools announce graduation dates, last day of school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools announced its last day of school and graduation dates Monday.

FCPS confirmed that the last day of classes will be Friday, May 26. The district met the requirements for instructional days and hours without using any make-up days.

The board also added five "flexible staff development days" to let employees complete contract obligations. Schedules will be updated this week.

Graduations will occur at Rupp Arena on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 30:



Lafayette High School - 10 a.m.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School - 2 p.m.

Tates Creek High School - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31:

Frederick Douglass High School - 10 a.m.

Bryan Station High School - 2 p.m.

Henry Clay High School - 6 p.m.

The calendar can be viewed here.