Fayette County Schools to have snow day Friday due to winter weather

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to winter weather conditions, Fayette County Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday, January 19. It will not be an NTI Day.
All after school activities planned for Thursday night are also canceled.
FCPS says in a statement:
The reasons for these decisions are the same as all week ...
- Continued freezing temperatures gripping our area
- Roads are still too dangerous for our buses to navigate safely
- Maintain safety and comfort of our students and staff while in FCPS buildings
FCPS
A full list of closings can be found here.