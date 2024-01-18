Fayette County Schools to have snow day Friday due to winter weather

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to winter weather conditions, Fayette County Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday, January 19. It will not be an NTI Day.

All after school activities planned for Thursday night are also canceled.

FCPS says in a statement:

The reasons for these decisions are the same as all week ...

Continued freezing temperatures gripping our area Roads are still too dangerous for our buses to navigate safely Maintain safety and comfort of our students and staff while in FCPS buildings FCPS

