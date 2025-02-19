Watch Now
News

Actions

Fayette County Sheriff's Office activates their Winter Care Program

Untitled design - 2025-02-19T064621.050.png
Fayette County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
Untitled design - 2025-02-19T064621.050.png
Posted

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it has activated its Winter Care Program, which provides the community with safe transportation services.

According to the sheriff's office, the following services are provided in the program:

  • Transportation to and from employment for those in the healthcare industry or professionals who provide direct healthcare services.
  • Transportation to and from a critical medical appointment.
  • Pick-up of critical prescription medications.
  • Welfare checks for any most vulnerable citizens.
  • Distribution of winter coats and blankets.
  • Transportation to shelters.

Call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 859-252-1771 if you need assistance.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18