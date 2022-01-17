Fayette County Sheriff's Office providing 'Winter Care' services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Sheriff's Office is providing "Winter Care" services beginning Monday, January 17.
Winter Care includes:
- Transportation to and from employment for Fayette County residents employed in the healthcare industry or professionals that provide direct healthcare services.
- Transportation to and from critical medical appointments such as chemotherapy or dialysis.
- Pick-up of critical prescription medications.
- Welfare checks for our most vulnerable citizens.
- Distribution of winter coats and blankets.
Call 859-252-1771 and ask for Winter Care.