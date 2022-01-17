Watch
News

Actions

Fayette County Sheriff's Office providing 'Winter Care' services

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
snow ice on trees.jpg
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 07:51:53-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Sheriff's Office is providing "Winter Care" services beginning Monday, January 17.

Winter Care includes:

  • Transportation to and from employment for Fayette County residents employed in the healthcare industry or professionals that provide direct healthcare services.
  • Transportation to and from critical medical appointments such as chemotherapy or dialysis.
  • Pick-up of critical prescription medications.
  • Welfare checks for our most vulnerable citizens.
  • Distribution of winter coats and blankets.

Call 859-252-1771 and ask for Winter Care.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!