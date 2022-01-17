Fayette County Sheriff's Office providing 'Winter Care' services

LEX 18

Posted at 7:51 AM, Jan 17, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Sheriff's Office is providing "Winter Care" services beginning Monday, January 17. Winter Care includes:

Transportation to and from employment for Fayette County residents employed in the healthcare industry or professionals that provide direct healthcare services.

Transportation to and from critical medical appointments such as chemotherapy or dialysis.

Pick-up of critical prescription medications.

Welfare checks for our most vulnerable citizens.

Distribution of winter coats and blankets. pic.twitter.com/ZV2KRpYagn — Fayette Sheriff KY (@fayettesheriff1) January 17, 2022 Call 859-252-1771 and ask for Winter Care.



