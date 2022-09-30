Fayette County's first Black Female County Attorney is sworn in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Angela Evans was sworn in as Fayette County's newest county attorney.

"You really have to have your own definition of what success means to you, so you can continue going, and so you don't get hardened, and so you don't let a lot of the negativity get in the way of why you, of why I wanted to serve anyway. and so, yes, I'm really grounding myself in my own definition of success," says Evans.

She's the first person of color in the state to serve in the role. In her remarks, Evans says she never aimed to or expected to be a first but knows its significance.

"Everything is possible, and you know all you need is some really good people to support you and your own belief that you can do it. Just be willing to put in the hard work."

Judge Pamela R. Goodwine, who swore Evans in today, was the first black female judge in Fayette County. Goodwine says seeing diversity in criminal justice opens the door for others who aspire to those roles.

"Governor Beshear just appointed our first African American commonwealth attorney, and so we are making history here in Fayette County. To make our community a better place to live and a better place to work, and to be an example for these young ladies coming up, those children coming up so that they can see there is someone who looks like them," said Goodwine.

With a background in social work, law, city government, and a lot more, Evans says being the Fayette County Attorney is a culmination of all those things and a role that feels right. She wants to let people know her intentions for this role.

"You know, it's just time for us to be really honest within all levels of government on how, how we can do better, and do better by the entire community and the taxpayers of the city and the country. And so, that's really what I want to do, and that's what io want people to know is that I really am here for them," says Evans.

Angela Evans' role will officially begin tomorrow, October 1.