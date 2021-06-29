Fayette Mall to resume regular hours beginning Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette Mall will resume its regular operating hours beginning Thursday.

Fayette Mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm. Hours for department stores, the movie theater, stores with exterior entrances, and restaurants may vary, and hours can be checked here.

“Now that COVID-related restrictions have been lifted in Kentucky, Fayette Mall is ready to return to its pre-pandemic operating hours,” said Sarah Robinson, Senior Marketing Director for Fayette Mall. “We remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures and frequent cleaning to keep the community healthy.”

The Youth Escort Policy will continue to be in effect every Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to close and during all mall hours on Saturday and Sunday. The policy requires that anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian.