FBI conducting 'several searches' in Bardstown subdivision connected to Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Federal investigators say they are conducting "several searches" in a Bardstown subdivision connected to the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

FBI Louisville tweeted on Tuesday that their team is conducting the searches in a subdivision called Woodlawn Springs.

The 35-year-old went missing on July 3, 2015. Rogers' car was found with a flat tire on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse, and keys still inside.

Nobody has reportedly seen or heard from her since, and her body has not been found.

The last person to see Rogers alive was her long-time boyfriend Brooks Houck. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office named him as a main suspect in the case, but he was never charged and maintains his innocence.

The agency said they are nearing the final stages of the investigation.