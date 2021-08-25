FBI continues search in Bardstown subdivision, linked to Crystal Rogers case, for second day

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Federal investigators say they're continuing their search in a Bardstown subdivision in connection to the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI says the team is conducting the searches in a subdivision called Woodlawn Springs. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is controlling a checkpoint to keep people away from the area where the agents are investigating.

The 35-year-old went missing on July 3, 2015. Rogers' car was found with a flat tire on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse, and keys still inside.

Nobody has reportedly seen or heard from her since, and her body has not been found.

The last person to see Rogers alive was her long-time boyfriend Brooks Houck. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office named him as a main suspect in the case, but he was never charged and maintains his innocence.

Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother, told LEX 18 that the neighborhood being searched Tuesday is home to multiple houses that were being built by Brooks Houck at the time of Rogers' disappearance. The Nelson County PVA website lists three homes in the Woodlawn Springs neighborhood as being owned by Houck Rentals, LLC.

The Kentucky Secretary of State's office lists Houck Rentals, LLC, as being owned by Brooks Houck. Houck also lives less than two miles from the area that was being searched.

"It's going to be very difficult, but I'm gonna get through this and I'm going to do this," Ballard said Tuesday during the search.

Ballard also told LEX 18 that she'd heard from authorities about what they'd be doing.

"They told me things that they're going to do, you know, to make sure they have a thorough search and I feel very confident about that," Ballard said.

The agency has previously said they are nearing the final stages of the investigation.