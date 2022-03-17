Watch
News

Actions

FBI eyeing 6 suspects after bomb threats at Black colleges

Bomb Threats Black Universities
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - A graduation themed printed mural is seen on the Howard University campus, July 6, 2021, in Washington. More than a third of America’s 101 historically Black colleges and universities have been targeted by calls or emails threatening bombings since early January. Howard University in Washington has received at least four threats since Jan. 4. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Bomb Threats Black Universities
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 17:08:48-04

(AP) — As the nation’s historically Black colleges remain on edge after receiving dozens of bomb threats in recent weeks, federal law enforcement officials said they have identified six people who they believe are responsible.

More than a third of America’s 101 historically Black colleges and universities have been targeted by calls or emails threatening bombings since early January.

At a Congressional hearing Thursday, FBI officials said they are investigating six juveniles who are believed to be behind most of the threats.

No explosives have been found, but students say the threat of violence has loomed heavily over their daily lives

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get the BBN Newsletter!

Get the BBN Newsletter!