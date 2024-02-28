Watch Now
FBI conducting 'judicially authorized activity' at Lexington drug company

Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 13:29:48-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — FBI Louisville has reported they are looking into "judicially authorized activity" at the CBA Pharma on Perimeter Drive in Lexington and its affiliates.

According to a post from FBI Louisville, they are working with the United States Food and Drug Administration's and the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions.

Information is limited due to the ongoing investigation.

