FBI conducting 'judicially authorized activity' at Lexington drug company

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — FBI Louisville has reported they are looking into "judicially authorized activity" at the CBA Pharma on Perimeter Drive in Lexington and its affiliates.
According to a post from FBI Louisville, they are working with the United States Food and Drug Administration's and the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions.
Information is limited due to the ongoing investigation.
If you have information regarding CBA Pharma and/or its affiliates that you believe would be helpful to the FBI, please contact KYFraudVictim@fbi.gov. pic.twitter.com/EIyAKBmDb8— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) February 28, 2024