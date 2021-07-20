FBI Louisville asking public to help identify Lexington bank robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who robbed a Lexington bank on Monday.

#WANTED Today at approximately 3:00pm, the individual below (tall thin white male) robbed Traditional Bank located at 3353 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY. If you have any info, call the #FBI at 502-263-6000 or @lexkypolice at 859-258-3600. pic.twitter.com/N1ULTKEfm1 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) July 20, 2021

Investigators said the suspect robbed Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road at about 3 p.m. Monday.

He is described only as a tall, thin, white male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 502-263-6000 or Lexington police at 859-258-3600.