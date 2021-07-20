Watch
News

Actions

FBI Louisville asking public to help identify Lexington bank robbery suspect

items.[0].image.alt
FBI Louisville
bank robber.png
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 13:13:59-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who robbed a Lexington bank on Monday.

Investigators said the suspect robbed Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road at about 3 p.m. Monday.

He is described only as a tall, thin, white male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 502-263-6000 or Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight