FBI searching for missing Louisville boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI is looking for 11-year-old Tristan Settles. Settles was last seen on March 15th at 7:05 p.m. at his home in Russellville, KY. A neighbor said that Settles said he walking to a friend's house. He has been missing since.

The Louisville Division of the FBI and Logan County Sheriff's Office are asking for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information regarding Tristan Settles is asked to call the Logan County Sheriff's Office at 270-726-4911. You can also contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov