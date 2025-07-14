FBI seeking information in death of Crystal Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the death of Crystal Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard.

According to the FBI, after Rogers disappeared in July 2015, Ballard created "Team Crystal," a group of community members in Bardstown dedicated to finding Rogers.

The FBI reports that on the morning of November 19, 2016, Ballard was getting ready for a hunting trip with his 12-year-old grandson on family property near the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown when an unknown person fired one shot, hitting Ballard in the chest and killing him.

The FBI asks that anyone with information regarding the homicide should call their tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.