FBI wants more female special agents: Does LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz have what it takes?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI wants more women to join their ranks as special agents. Nationwide, the goal is 30% by the year 2030.

To see if we have what it takes, the agency challenged Kentucky reporters, including LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz, to take their physical fitness test in Louisville.

The test, which consists of four separate exercises, is part of the process to join the agency. It's a test of applicants' strength and endurance.

It begins with sit-ups, as many as you can do in one minute. Evelyn scored 25.

After a five-minute break, the reporters lined up for a 300-meter sprint. Evelyn finished in 75 seconds.

After another five minutes of rest, it was time for push-ups. Evelyn scored four, although she says the agents were being generous. For both push-ups and sit-ups, form counts towards the final score.

The test ends with a 1.5 mile run, or six laps around the track. Evelyn finished in 19 minutes and 32 seconds. Her total score for the day: -8, which was the lowest score possible without quitting.

That's far below the score of 9 it takes for female applicants to get to Quantico. At Quantico, new agents must score a 12.

While Evelyn won't become a special agent anytime soon, the FBI hopes other women see they might have what it takes for a career with the agency.

"This wasn't my first career either," said Jodi Cohen with FBI Louisville. "I was a physical therapist, and I was interested in law enforcement, and this has been the best decision I ever made. This has been the best job I ever had."

"I just encourage people to come listen to what we have to say and see is this job is for you," she said.

The FBI is hosting a recruiting event for women on August 23 in Louisville. It's from 5 to 7 p.m. that night. To apply for the event, email louisvilleapplicants@fbi.gov.