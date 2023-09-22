FCPS announce more event safety measures after issues with fighting, disorderly conduct

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools announced Friday that they’re putting additional safety measures in place at sporting events and other school events after behavior issues with students and spectators.

The problems included fighting, disorderly conduct, smoking and vaping, and profanity towards adults and students, according to the announcement.

The new safety measures include:



Enhanced game management protocols to separate spectators, with designated areas for students and visitors. Non-compliance may lead to removal and prevention from attending events for the remainder of the year.

All elementary and middle school students must have an adult chaperone. High school students not enrolled at the competing schools must also be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Student ID badges may be requested for entry.

Smoking or vaping is strictly prohibited on any school property. Offenders will be removed from the competition if they violate this policy.

Empowering student voices through awareness and education on safety at each of our schools and programs.

The new rules went in place Friday and will accompany existing rules that include: