FCPS asking community for help naming new middle school

Fayette County Public Schools
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 13, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools are asking for help naming the brand-new middle school, which will be located on Polo Club Boulevard.

The school will house around 1,200 students and serve students from Brenda Cowen, Dixie, Garrett Morgan, Liberty, and Yates Elementary Schools.

FCPS says they are looking for name suggestions that line up with the following criteria:

  • Prominent state, local, or national figures of good character
  • Prominent persons who have contributed to the history or progress of the Fayette County area
  • Geographic areas

The survey will close at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24.
To vote on the name, go to New FCPS Middle School Naming Suggestions (google.com).

