FCPS board approves new superintendent contract

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Board of Education has approved the newly appointed superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins' four-year contract.

Dr. Liggins has a start date of July 26 and the contract runs through June 30, 2025.

This will be the third superintendent job for Liggins. The 44-year-old comes from the Greenville Independent School District near Dallas, Texas. Its student population is nearly eight times smaller than the number of students at Fayette County Public Schools. However, in Dr. Liggins' previous job, he lead a district of 35,000.

Liggins has served the Greenville Independent School District since 2016. Dr. Liggins worked his way up the ranks in education. According to his bio, Liggins started his career as a classroom teacher then assistant principal and held principal positions at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

"Dr. Liggins is very excited to get to Fayette County," said Chair Tyler Murphy. "We are looking forward to working with him in the future."

