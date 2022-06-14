FCPS Board 'continues to evaluate' options for proposed middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Board of Education Chair Tyler Murphy said the board "continues to evaluate options" as it pertains to the proposed construction of a new middle school.

LEX 18 and other media outlets had crews at Monday night's planning session in anticipation of the proposed project being a topic of discussion.

The project was listed as an item on the agenda, but as a district spokesperson explained to LEX18, it was one of several listed "consent items" that did not require action. The spokesperson said these types of projects are usually on school board agendas whenever there is an update, no matter how small.

The cost estimate of the project off Polo Club Boulevard was recently updated to $96 million, according to documents [fcps.net] attached to Monday's agenda.

"The prices have continued to escalate," the document acknowledged. "But space is still needed for our students to alleviate overcrowding at our current middle schools."

The building would be approximately 171,983 square feet and would serve 1,200 students. The goal for occupancy is August of 2025.

"School facilities' planning in Kentucky is a multi-step process," Murphy said. "The complexity of which has grown given the current economic volatility and uncertainty."

Also during Monday's meeting, the school board voted to approve a 3% pay raise for Fayette County school employees.

