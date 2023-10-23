FCPS Board Member Tom Jones resigns after apology for 'monkeying around' comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Board Member Tom Jones has resigned a month after apologizing for remarks he made during a budget meeting months ago.

The board accepted his resignation and began the process of replacing him.

Jones resigned for “personal reasons,” Board Chair Tyler Murphy said he understands.

At the last meeting, Jones, who was formerly a longtime FCPS teacher, issued an apology.

“I used a word or phrase that, while otherwise harmless in the context of a public meeting, may have been hurtful to some members of our community,” Jones said. “While I take responsibility for my mistakes, it was in no way a racially inspired act.”

Those comments came after a member of FCPS’s Equity Council said the following:

“There were some concerning comments from a board member specifically he stated, ‘I don't want you all monkeying around with the budget,’ to doctor Liggins, and that really didn't sit well with me.”

Superintendent Liggins is Black. The equity council member referenced the "negative connotation" of Black people being referred to as monkeys.

When asked about the apology, Murphy said their focus is on moving forward, and for any details, we would need to talk with Jones. Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

Murphy said they will be transparent about their next steps

During the meeting, both Murphy and Liggins thanked Jones for the work he’s done.

"Mr. Jones' tenure on this board has showcased an enduring commitment to education and an unwavering belief in the potential of every student within our district," said Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

The board is accepting applications now until November 20 at 5 p.m. for those interested in the position. The position's district, District 3, consists of the eastern section of Fayette County, including Hamburg, Chilesburg, and Richmond Road.

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

1. Must be a legal resident and registered voter in Kentucky for the past three years, as well as a voting resident of Fayette County School Board District 3.

2. Must be 24 years of age or older.

3. Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent (transcript verification required)

4. The selected candidate will hold office until the official November 2024 election to fill the seat.

For more information, click here.


