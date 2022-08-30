FCPS board passes motion allowing five days of COVID-19 leave for teachers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools are now one of the few districts in Kentucky to give staff members paid COVID-19 leave.

On Monday, board members passed a motion allowing fully-vaccinated teachers and staff five COVID-19 days if they or their children contract the disease.

But what defines a fully-vaccinated person?

To answer this, board members turned to the CDC.

The CDC defines a fully-vaccinated person as someone who has received one round of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both rounds of a two-shot vaccine.

Teacher Sara Green said the policy will help as they get deeper into the school year.

"Last year, I taught for eight days in person and got COVID. This year I taught for 12 and got COVID. I don't think that is a coincidence," said Green.

Green is a member of teacher union,120 United, who advocated for staff members to receive paid leave.

"We are in an 85 percent female profession. So, we are also the caretakers. So, it is not just for us but our kids," Green explained.

She also hopes this encourages other districts to follow suit.