LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash after officials say an SUV ran a stop sign and hit the bus.

The district says it happened on Hays Boulevard at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday as the bus was headed to Edythe J. Hayes Middle School. Around 60 students were on board.

No one from the bus was taken to the hospital for treatment. Some students went home with their families.