FCPS: Four bus routes canceled for Thursday due to bus driver shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools had to cancel four bus routes Wednesday night due to a bus driver shortage.

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins sent an email to parents and guardians letting them know that the following bus routes are canceled for Thursday, August 12:

Bus 313 with service to Brenda Cowan Elementary School

Bus 313 with service to Frederick Douglass High School

Bus 17 with service to Henry Clay High School

Bus 217 with service to Dixie Elementary School

Liggins says FCPS started the year with 25 openings for bus drivers and currently has 31 transportation employees with correct licensure.

He noted several drivers have called out sick for Thursday morning, pulling away from their route coverage.

"We will continue to look for a long-term solution to this challenge, but in the meantime, wanted to make all of our families aware of this situation. In the future, we may be forced to cancel a route that impacts your family. Please think about alternative arrangements you may be able to make to ensure you have a back-up plan, should this be the case."

Liggins also encourages anyone interested in becoming a bus driver, bus monitor, or child nutrition team member to apply here.