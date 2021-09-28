FCPS bus routes will begin a rotating schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced that bus routes will run on a rotating schedule.

Liggins says despite hiring 19 more full-time bus drivers and five additional substitute drivers FCPS is still short of filling all regular routes.

To help regulate which families will be impacted by the lack of transportation route cancellations will happen weekly.

The superintendent says families will be notified of cancellations or delays on their routes before it happens.

If someone is unable to get their student to class due to the changes their absence will be excused.

The list of cancellations for October is linked below.



