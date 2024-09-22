FCPS celebrates girl power through Destined for Greatness event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Families filled Fredrick Douglass High School yesterday to help their daughters be their very best.

The first Destined for Greatness event was hosted by Fayette County Public Schools to highlight young women in our community, particularly 6th through 8th graders, to help build up their drive and passion.

This event was inspired by last year's "If I can, you can" event, also put on by FCPS.

Lanisha Hostler helped organize the event, hoping this will encourage young women to pursue their dreams.

"If you're shy it's ok. You will hopefully one day grow out of that shyness and find your purpose and your meaning," Hostler said.

"Hopefully you have someone who pours into you. I had several mentors growing up in a single parent home."

The summit featured several classes like "Tween Girl Drama," "Living Your Best Life," and a "Move and Groove" fitness class.

Organizers hope to add high school students to this event next year.