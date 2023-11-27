FCPS ends nearly 50-year contract with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools has ended its nearly 50-year contract with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to provide school health services.

This change will include the employment of school nurses in all Fayette County Public Schools.

LEX 18 reached out to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department after receiving multiple reports from affected school nurses. Kevin Hall released the following statement:

We have been notified that the health department was not selected for school health services for the upcoming year. Any additional information would need to come from FCPS. We are proud of the work we have provided Fayette County for almost 50 years and look forward to continuing our mission of helping Lexington be well.



LEX 18 has contacted Fayette County Public Schools, and they told us they plan to release a statement.

According to the health department website, school nurse services include:

