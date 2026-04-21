FCPS investigating an incident between a parent and a school bus monitor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is investigating an incident involving a parent and a bus monitor that occurred on April 16.

The district says they are currently gathering all relevant facts and plans to address the situation in accordance with district policy.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Any form of physical aggression toward school employees is taken very seriously and will not be tolerated," the district said.

In a statement, the district reminded the community that parents and guardians are not permitted to board school buses. The policy is in place to maintain a secure environment for students and staff during transportation.

The district encourages parents who have concerns about their child’s experience to report issues through appropriate channels rather than boarding a bus. Specific details of what happened and when it occurred should be reported directly to school administration or the FCPS Transportation Department so they can be addressed promptly.