FCPS investigation finds former superintendent distributed fabricated legal threat email, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — An investigation commissioned by Fayette County Public Schools found that former Superintendent, Dr. Demetrus Liggins, intentionally distributed copies of a fabricated email that appeared to threaten legal action against a state lawmaker who had publicly criticized him.

According to a report released by the district, the investigation conducted by the law firm VanAntwerp focused on an email discovered inside the district's central office. Investigators concluded the message was created to appear as though it had been sent by a Louisville law firm representing Liggins in a potential civil defamation lawsuit against unnamed individuals.

The report states that the email, addressed to Liggins at his district email account, indicated a law firm had agreed to represent him as a plaintiff in a defamation case. The document did not identify any potential defendants.

Investigators said numerous copies of the email were found throughout the district's central office, including one in the office of state Rep. Adrielle Camuel, an FCPS employee who had criticized Liggins over financial discrepancies within the district.

According to the report, security video showed Liggins carrying a yellow folder as he traveled through multiple floors of the central office building. Investigators said the footage captured him placing documents in several locations, including a break area outside his office and under the door of Camuel's office.

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The investigating attorney concluded that Liggins intended to discourage and intimidate Camuel from continuing to criticize him. However, the report said investigators were unable to determine who created the document. Liggins had previously denied fabricating or printing the email.

Liggins announced his retirement Aug. 14, the same day school board members received the investigation's findings.

In a statement provided to LEX News, attorney Amos Jones, who represents Liggins, criticized the investigation and its conclusions.

"This is the last-ditch, low-road effort of failed lawyers with a conflict of interest to try to rehabilitate their shattered images," Jones said in the statement.

Jones alleged the investigation was an attempt to divert attention from allegations involving fraud, waste, abuse and whistleblower retaliation within the district. He said Liggins would continue cooperating with state investigators examining those claims.

The investigation comes amid ongoing scrutiny of FCPS's finances and operations. School district officials have not announced any additional actions related to the report.