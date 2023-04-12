Watch Now
News

Actions

FCPS looking for name suggestions for new middle school

fcps
Fayette County Public Schools
fcps
Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 18:32:25-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is requesting the community's help in naming a new middle school.

The school is currently being built at 2185 Polo Club Blvd. FCPS says the target completion date is June 2025.

The new school will potentially serve students from Brenda Cowan, Dixie, Garrett Morgan, Liberty, and Yates Elementary Schools.

FCPS says the "171,893 square-foot building will promote exploration, collaboration, and innovation."

To send in a name suggestion, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!