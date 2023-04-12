FCPS looking for name suggestions for new middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is requesting the community's help in naming a new middle school.

The school is currently being built at 2185 Polo Club Blvd. FCPS says the target completion date is June 2025.

The new school will potentially serve students from Brenda Cowan, Dixie, Garrett Morgan, Liberty, and Yates Elementary Schools.

FCPS says the "171,893 square-foot building will promote exploration, collaboration, and innovation."

To send in a name suggestion, click here.