FCPS new superintendent ready for start of school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools' new Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says adapting to changing conditions to keep students safe will be the priority as he begins his first year at the helm of the district.

Last week, the district announced it will follow guidance from the Center's for Disease Control and Governor Beshear in requiring masks be worn by all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status.

"Each day we're finding that there's more covid cases and we're finding that we're having to do quite a bit with quarantine and making sure that our students are safe," Liggins said.

The mask requirement ensures students can be in the classroom as much as possible as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly, he said.

"Ultimately we said if kids wear a mask they could have a normal year otherwise," he said, "with field trips and visits and all of those things that come with being in school."

The reaction to the decision has not been entirely positive, he said.

"It's been a mixed bag of a reaction but I think ultimately we air on the side of what was going to be in the best interest of kids," he said.

Regardless of any disagreements, the community shares a commitment to in-person learning, said FCPS School Board Chair Tyler Murphy.

"The most important thing for us is that instruction and interaction that's happening with our students and our teachers."

Even with the constant need to adapt, Murphy said he's excited for students to get back in the classroom.

"We've been through a lot the past several months but I'm really optimistic about this upcoming school year," he said.