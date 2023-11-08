‘Bogus’ safety threat at Frederick Douglass High School under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public School Officials say that around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Federick Douglass High School was placed on lockdown after a bogus call was received that a person was barricaded in the building.

According to officials, the room the person was allegedly barricaded in does not exist.

Officials released the following statement about the incident:

"There is no safety threat, and no students are in danger. All FCPS schools are safe and have no threat issues."









The lockdown has since been lifted, and the incident is under investigation.