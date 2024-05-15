FCPS superintendent releases statement regarding Henry Clay student's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins released a statement Wednesday regarding the recent death of a Henry Clay High School student.

Senior Emmanuel Mwakadi died Friday, May 10, after officials say he suffered a medical emergency in class.

"The loss of such a vibrant young life is unimaginable, especially as graduation approaches. This tragedy deeply affects Emmanuel’s family, teachers, friends, and our entire FCPS and Lexington community. During the past few days, our priority and focus has been on supporting Emmanuel’s family as well as the students and staff at Henry Clay High School," said Liggins.

Liggins also acknowledged that FCPS could have communicated more effectively with the community immediately after the incident.

"Initially, I hoped to avoid responding to any speculation or rumors surrounding Emmanuel’s passing. However, out of respect for all FCPS families, I feel compelled to address false reports circulating in the public and news media," said Liggins.

Liggins said after an initial investigation, they determined Emmanuel was not involved in any fight at school prior to the medical emergency.

Liggins wrapped up the statement by saying, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to everyone who loved Emmanuel. Thank you to the entire FCPS and Lexington community for the support displayed over the past few days. Your kindness and compassion are a testament to the strength of our community, and we hope Emmanuel’s family finds solace in your support during this difficult time."

